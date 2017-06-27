First-round picks Luke Kennard, left, will play on the Pistons’ summer league team in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: Gerry Broome / Associated Press)

Detroit Pistons fans will get a glimpse this summer of the team’s recent work in the draft.

The Pistons last three draft picks — Luke Kennard, Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinje — headline the Pistons’ summer league roster, released Tuesday.

The Pistons will play in the Orlando Pro Summer League at the Amway Center’s practice court in Orlando, Fla.

Kennard, a 6-foot-6 guard was the Pistons’ top draft pick last week out of Duke, while the 6-11 Ellenson was the team’s first-round pick (No. 18 overall) last season. Gbinje was selected in the second round last season.

Stanley Johnson (first round) and Darrun Hilliard (second round), who were the Pistons’ selections in the 2015 draft, are not on the roster. Hilliard is dealing with a back injury.

Kennard was taken at No. 12 overall, after averaging 19.5 points as a sophomore with the Blue Devils, and hitting 44 percent of his 3-pointers. Ellenson played 19 games last season with the Pistons, including two late-season starts, averageing 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game. He spent most of his season with the Grand Rapids Drive.

The Pistons’ summer league season begins Saturday against Oklahoma City.

PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

Lorenzo Brown, 6-5 guard (N.C. State)

Will Davis II, 6-8 forward (UC Irvine)

Henry Ellenson, 6-11 forward (Marquette)

Trey Freeman, 6-2 guard (Old Dominion)

Michael Gbinije, 6-7 guard (Syracuse)

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, 6-6 forward (Temple)

Pierre Jackson, 5-10 guard (Baylor)

Luke Kennard, 6-6 guard (Duke)

Markus Kennedy, 6-9 forward (Southern Methodist)

Eric Moreland, 6-10 center (Oregon State)

Landry Nnoko, 6-10 center (Clemson)

Marcus Simmons, 6-6 guard (USC)

Hollis Thompson, 6-8 forward (Georgetown)

Mike Tobey, 7-0 center (Virginia)

Dez Wells, 6-5 guard (Maryland)

Derek Willis, 6-9 forward (Kentucky)

Head coach: Bob Beyer