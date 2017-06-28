The Pistons are sending third-year guard Darrun Hilliard to the Rockets for cash considerations. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Orlando, Fla. — In their financial situation, the Pistons weren’t likely to be big players in the offseason trade market. They’re over the salary cap and unless they make a big move, they’re not likely to be very active in free agency or in the trades.

But they became minor players.

Among the flurry of NBA news — most notably, the New York Knicks parting ways with team president Phil Jackson and Chris Paul going to the Houston Rockets — the Pistons have a small role.

The Pistons are sending third-year guard Darrun Hilliard to the Rockets for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. The move helps facilitate the Rockets’ trade efforts to acquire Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers. To make the trade work, the Rockets were seeking expiring, non-guaranteed contracts — and Hilliard fits the bill: $1.47 million for next season.

Source: Terms of Clippers-Rockets deal: For @CP3, Houston sends Williams, Beverley, Dekker, Liggins, Hilliard, Harrell, Wiltjer, FRP + $661K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

“Detroit! #TheRealest I appreciate each and everyone that I was blessed to meet and spend time with! You will be missed!” Hilliard posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Hilliard, a 2015 second-round pick (38th overall) from Villanova, played in 77 games and averaged 3.6 points and shot 32 percent from 3-point range for the Pistons.

Hilliard’s full contract amount was set to kick in on Saturday and Pistons president Stan Van Gundy had indicated that Hilliard might practice with the summer league team but Hilliard didn’t make the trip.

The Pistons selected Hilliard’s likely replacement, Luke Kennard, with the 12th pick in the NBA draft last week, another signal that Hilliard’s time with the team was coming to an end. By making the move, the Pistons get some salary-cap relief and open a roster spot for a lower-priced free agent.

