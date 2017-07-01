Henry Ellenson (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Orlando, Fla — Among the Pistons’ objectives on their summer league checklist was to get good looks at second-year big man Henry Ellenson and rookie Luke Kennard. As the Pistons’ best 3-point shooters, the task was to get them some good looks and see how they performed on the defensive end.

They put a big check mark in the 3-point-shooting box.

The pair combined to go 6-of-14 from beyond the arc, but the Pistons fell, 92-91, to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their opener of the Orlando Summer League on Saturday evening at Amway Center.

Ellenson finished with 21 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, and hit a critical jumper with the shot clock expiring to push the lead to four with 1:16 remaining.

That was part of a 7-0 run, spurred by a three-point play by Pierre Jackson that regained the lead for good. Ellenson added two free throws to make the lead six with 58.8 left.

Kennard went 4-of-6 on 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Pistons opened with a 14-2 flurry in the first three-plus minutes of the game, but the Thunder chipped away at the lead.

The Pistons looked to have the game in control, with a 91-87 lead with 11.6 seconds remaining. But a controversial call gave the Thunder a boost. On an inbounds play, a foul was called before the ball got in play. The official awarded two free throws plus possession.

That turned out to be a five-point trip and the Thunder moved ahead, 92-91, with 2.8 seconds left.

