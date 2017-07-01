Under the NBA rookie salary scale, Pistons' first-round pick Luke Kennard is projected to make $2.3 million in the first season and $2.73 million in 2018-19. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Orlando, Fla. — The Pistons got another piece of their offseason business handled Saturday.

The team announced that first-round pick Luke Kennard has signed his rookie contract, after being selected 12th overall last week in the NBA draft.

Terms of the contract were not released but the NBA rookie salary scale has the No. 12 pick at $2.3 million in the first season and $2.73 million in 2018-19. Over the first three years of the deal, Kennard is slated to earn $8.22 million, with options for the fourth and fifth years.

Kennard, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Duke, likely will be a reserve behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is a restricted free agent.

In two seasons with the Blue Devils, Kennard averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists. As a sophomore, he posted a team-high 19.5 points, along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was a second-team All-America selection.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard