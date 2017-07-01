5 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

Orlando, Fla. — The Pistons didn’t have a lot of salary flexibility heading into free agency, but they look to have made a move to shore up their backcourt.


The Pistons are nearing an agreement with guard Langston Galloway, a league source confirmed Saturday to The Detroit News.

“Free agent guard Langston Galloway is finalizing a three-year, $21M deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Galloway projects to split time between both guard positions, as a third option behind Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith at point guard. With Jackson’s knee tendinitis issues, it’s insurance in case Jackson has a recurrence, as he did in missing 30 games last season.

Galloway, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, played his first two seasons with the New York Knicks and signed last summer with the New Orleans Pelicans; he went to the Sacramento Kings in the trade for DeMarcus Cousins.

In 74 games last season, Galloway averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, playing about 8 minutes per game. He shot 39 percent on 3-pointers, including 48 percent (19-of-40) after joining the Kings.

He played in college at St. Josephs and went undrafted, but after signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the Knicks, got a multi-year deal in January 2015.

