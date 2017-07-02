Eric Moreland (Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP)

Orlando — There was no controversial ending this time.

The Pistons jumped out in front in the first quarter and kept extending the lead, cruising to a 103-78 victory over the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League action on Sunday afternoon at Amway Center.

Eric Moreland had 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks, Luke Kennard 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Henry Ellenson 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pistons (1-1).

Kennard opened the game with a 3-pointer and a transition lay-in, part of his 10 first-quarter points. That helped the Pistons take a 26-16 lead, which ballooned to 50-31 at halftime.

Moreland made an impression in Saturday’s last-second loss, playing with energy and posting 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. He’s making a run at being an option for the Pistons’ third center spot.

The 6-10 Moreland went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2014 and signed with the Sacramento Kings. He played in 44 games for the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League last season.

