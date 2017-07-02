Derrick Walton Jr. (pictured) and Zak Irvin both made their NBA summer league debuts on Saturday with varying success. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

After spending four years together in the Michigan backcourt, former Wolverines Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin went head-to-head in Orlando Summer League play on Sunday.

Walton got the better of Irvin and came out on top, scoring 13 points off the bench to help propel the Orlando Magic to an 81-68 win over the Miami Heat.

It was the second straight impressive performance for Walton, who shot 5-for-7 from the field (2-for-2 on 3-pointers) with three assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Irvin recorded five points on 2-for-4 shooting (1-for-2 on 3-pointers) to go with three rebounds, two steals and an assist. He also missed two free throws but was the only Heat starter to finish with a positive plus-minus rating at plus-4.

Former Michigan State standouts Kalin Lucas and Matt Costello started on Walton’s team. Lucas finished with 12 points (5-for-11 shooting) in 20 minutes and Costello had three blocks and two steals but was held scoreless and fouled out in 15 minutes.

Walton and Irvin both made their summer league debuts on Saturday with varying success.

Walton had a solid showing in the Magic’s 85-74 loss to the Pacers, scoring 10 off the bench on 3-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, two assists and a turnover in 16 minutes.

Irvin started in a 74-67 loss to the Hornets but struggled with his shot in a lackluster performance, scoring four points on 2-for-8 shooting (0-for-6 on 3-pointers) with three rebounds, two turnovers and an assist in 28 minutes.

Walton and Irvin signed summer league deals with the Magic and Heat, respectively, after going undrafted.

The duo each have three games left to impress before Orlando Summer League play wraps up on Thursday.

Walton and the Magic play the Mavericks at 3 p.m. Monday and the Knicks at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while Irvin and the Heat take on the Pacers at 5 p.m. Monday and the Pistons at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The final game on Thursday will be determined by the standings.

