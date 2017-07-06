Pistons first-round draft pick Luke Kennard meets the press last month in Auburn Hills. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to Detroit News)

The Pistons’ draft and free-agency period haven’t exactly moved the needle much, according to Vegas oddsmakers.

Detroit remains a 150/1 shot to win the NBA championship next season, per Bovada, the same odds it had a week ago, before agreeing to a contract with free-agent guard Langston Galloway. Given the Pistons’ salary-cap situation, that’s likely to be the only free-agent signing of any significance this offseason.

Galloway is set to get a three-year, $21-million deal; NBA free agents can start officially signing their contracts Thursday.

Before the NBA Draft, the Pistons were 300/1, and then took Duke guard Luke Kennard with the No. 12 overall pick.

The Golden State Warriors remain the heavy favorite, at 2/3, ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at 4/1.

They’ve met in each of the last three NBA Finals, with the Warriors winning two.

COMPLETE ODDS

* Golden State Warriors 2/3

* Cleveland Cavaliers 4/1

* Boston Celtics 10/1

* Houston Rockets 10/1

* San Antonio Spurs 12/1

* Oklahoma City Thunder 25/1

* Washington Wizards 40/1

* Milwaukee Bucks 50/1

* Minnesota Timberwolves 50/1

* Toronto Raptors 50/1

* Los Angeles Clippers 66/1

* Utah Jazz 66/1

* New Orleans Pelicans 75/1

* Chicago Bulls 100/1

* Denver Nuggets 100/1

* Los Angeles Lakers 100/1

* Memphis Grizzlies 100/1

* Miami Heat 100/1

* Philadelphia 100/1

* Dallas Mavericks 150/1

* Detroit Pistons 150/1

* New York Knicks 150/1

* Portland Trail Blazers 150/1

* Atlanta Hawks 200/1

* Charlotte Hornets 200/1

* Indiana Pacers 200/1

* Brooklyn Nets 500/1

* Orlando Magic 500/1

* Phoenix Suns 500/1

* Sacramento Kings 500/1