The Pistons’ draft and free-agency period haven’t exactly moved the needle much, according to Vegas oddsmakers.
Detroit remains a 150/1 shot to win the NBA championship next season, per Bovada, the same odds it had a week ago, before agreeing to a contract with free-agent guard Langston Galloway. Given the Pistons’ salary-cap situation, that’s likely to be the only free-agent signing of any significance this offseason.
Galloway is set to get a three-year, $21-million deal; NBA free agents can start officially signing their contracts Thursday.
Before the NBA Draft, the Pistons were 300/1, and then took Duke guard Luke Kennard with the No. 12 overall pick.
The Golden State Warriors remain the heavy favorite, at 2/3, ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at 4/1.
They’ve met in each of the last three NBA Finals, with the Warriors winning two.
COMPLETE ODDS
* Golden State Warriors 2/3
* Cleveland Cavaliers 4/1
* Boston Celtics 10/1
* Houston Rockets 10/1
* San Antonio Spurs 12/1
* Oklahoma City Thunder 25/1
* Washington Wizards 40/1
* Milwaukee Bucks 50/1
* Minnesota Timberwolves 50/1
* Toronto Raptors 50/1
* Los Angeles Clippers 66/1
* Utah Jazz 66/1
* New Orleans Pelicans 75/1
* Chicago Bulls 100/1
* Denver Nuggets 100/1
* Los Angeles Lakers 100/1
* Memphis Grizzlies 100/1
* Miami Heat 100/1
* Philadelphia 100/1
* Dallas Mavericks 150/1
* Detroit Pistons 150/1
* New York Knicks 150/1
* Portland Trail Blazers 150/1
* Atlanta Hawks 200/1
* Charlotte Hornets 200/1
* Indiana Pacers 200/1
* Brooklyn Nets 500/1
* Orlando Magic 500/1
* Phoenix Suns 500/1
* Sacramento Kings 500/1
