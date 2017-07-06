Pistons rookie Luke Kennard had 24 points and five rebounds Thursday against the Mavericks in the Orlando Summer League title game Thursday in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: John Raoux / Associated Press)

Close, but no close enough.

For the second straight year, the Pistons made the championship game at the Orlando Summer League, but came up short again.

The Pistons lost, 83-81, in overtime to the Dallas Mavericks in the title game on Thursday afternoon, at Amway Center.

Rookie Luke Kennard had 24 points and five rebounds and Pierre Jackson 22 points and eight assists for the Pistons, who finished 3-2 in the summer tournament for rookies and young players.

Kennard hit a tying 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining in overtime, but the Mavericks’ Johnathan Motley (18 points) hit a go-ahead jumper with 0.3 seconds left. That left just enough time for Jackson to attempt a desperation heave from across halfcourt, but it bounced off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.

The Mavericks finished 5-0 and were playing without a shorthanded roster, preparing for another summer league team.

Eric Moreland, who signed a contract with the Pistons, finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

