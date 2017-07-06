Pistons center Andre Drummond averaged a double-double last season, but free-throw shooting and effort remain flaws in his game. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

As the Pistons’ roster starts to round into form after the summer league, the Pistons still have as many questions as answers. While some of their top players have had their names bandied about in trade rumors, there’s still uncertainty around one of their unsung stars, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Last season, the Pistons’ hopes were tempered after the news of Reggie Jackson’s tendinitis injury in the preseason. With Jackson out, Ish Smith was forced into a bigger role and the rest of the offense suffered without the leading scorer and best player from the 2015-16 season. The Pistons missed the playoffs last season and because they were over the salary cap, couldn’t do much in free agency to add more talent.

The dust hasn’t settled yet, but if they can get Caldwell-Pope to return, they’ll have mostly the same roster they had last season, with a couple of additions. Aron Baynes and Reggie Bullock became unrestricted free agents and Darrun Hilliard was traded for cash considerations.

Pistons president Stan Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower still have some work to do to solidify the roster — and stay below the hard salary cap — but here’s a look at a ranking of the most valuable players heading into next season.

