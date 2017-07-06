Rod Beard ranks the Pistons in value to team
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News ranks the Pistons in terms of value to the team, including point guard Reggie Jackson.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Michael Gbinije: 0.4 pts., 0.3 rebs. The outlook
14. Michael Gbinije: 0.4 pts., 0.3 rebs. The outlook for Gbinije is bleak, especially considering his contract isn't guaranteed beyond July 15. He was hampered by injuries for most of his rookie season and when he did play, it was in the D-League. If he doesn't make the regular-season roster, it won’t be a talent issue, but a roster squeeze.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
13. Eric Moreland: 12.8 pts., 12.2 rebs. (with Canton
13. Eric Moreland: 12.8 pts., 12.2 rebs. (with Canton Charge). The newest Pistons big man earned his spot as the third center with a very good summer league. He was energetic and strong and was rarely out of place defensively — a necessary skill to be able to see time on the court. At 6-foot-10, he'll see some time guarding mobile big men.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Langston Galloway: 7.9 pts., 2.1 rebs., 39% 3FG.
12. Langston Galloway: 7.9 pts., 2.1 rebs., 39% 3FG. The Pistons’ biggest free-agent pickup this summer looks to be a safety valve in case Reggie Jackson has any further difficulty with his tendinitis or if they need veteran depth in the backcourt. He's a good 3-point shooter and provides a change from Smith. He can play both positions, which makes him more valuable in case Luke Kennard has to spend some time in the D-League.  Darren Abate, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Luke Kennard: 19.5 pts., 5.1 rebs., 44% 3FG (with
11. Luke Kennard: 19.5 pts., 5.1 rebs., 44% 3FG (with Duke). The first-round draft pick had some serious question marks on the defensive end, but allayed some of the fears with his play in the Orlando Summer League. His 3-point shooting was excellent and his ability to create inside the arc and find open players was very good. Where he fits in the backcourt pecking order is still in question.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Henry Ellenson: 3.2 pts., 2.2 rebs., 29% 3FG. The
10. Henry Ellenson: 3.2 pts., 2.2 rebs., 29% 3FG. The second-year big man showed better range in summer league, but needs to improve on defense to earn more consistent minutes. He spent most of last year in the D-League, but should be able to break the rotation if he continues to work on his lateral movement and strength. It’s crowded in the frontcourt right now and something has to give.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Jon Leuer: 10.2 pts., 5.4 rebs., 29% 3FG. Viewed
9. Jon Leuer: 10.2 pts., 5.4 rebs., 29% 3FG. Viewed as one of the big offseason gets last year, he's now become almost a luxury because of the need to develop Henry Ellenson — a younger and cheaper option. Leuer had a promising first half of the season but wore down with extended minutes as a starter and couldn't maintain it over the course of the full year.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Boban Marjanovic: 5.5 pts., 3.7 rebs. The Pistons
8. Boban Marjanovic: 5.5 pts., 3.7 rebs. The Pistons got brief glimpses of how effective Marjanovic, the 7-foot-4 backup center, can be during stretches late in the season. But Van Gundy has long been concerned about giving up too much on the defensive end. With Aron Baynes gone, they'll get a longer look at Marjanovic and how much he's improved on defense in the summer.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Ish Smith: 9.4 pts., 2.9 rebs., 5.2 assts. He remains
7. Ish Smith: 9.4 pts., 2.9 rebs., 5.2 assts. He remains valuable, though he started 32 games and far exceeded the initial role the Pistons envisioned for him as Jackson’s backup. Smith is a pass-first point guard and was a shrewd pickup last offseason, but he has greater value as a reserve than a high-volume producer in a starting role.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Stanley Johnson: 4.4 pts., 2.5 rebs., 29% 3FG. After
6. Stanley Johnson: 4.4 pts., 2.5 rebs., 29% 3FG. After his rookie season, Johnson would have been much higher on the list, but as he works to add components to his game, he'll improve overall. Johnson's third season will be critical for his development and determining where he fits in the Pistons' long-term plans. That might mean letting Johnson play more as a forward than a shooting guard.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Marcus Morris: 14 pts., 4.6 rebs., 33% 3FG. He's
5. Marcus Morris: 14 pts., 4.6 rebs., 33% 3FG. He's one of the Pistons' best isolation players and generally takes on one of the tougher defensive assignments. He's far outplaying his $5 million contract and is very durable. Morris can create his own shot but his volume of perimeter shots likely will balance out with Jackson's return and getting more looks for Drummond.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Tobias Harris: 16.1 pts., 5.1 rebs., 35% 3FG. Harris
4. Tobias Harris: 16.1 pts., 5.1 rebs., 35% 3FG. Harris was the leading scorer last season and has said his summer focus is on 3-point shooting and getting to the free-throw line. That would be the next step in elevating his game, but his defense also must improve. He might be one of the best trade chips, but the biggest decision is whether he's best as a starter or as a scoring sixth man.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 13.8 pts., 3.3 rebs.,
3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 13.8 pts., 3.3 rebs., 35% 3FG. Assuming he's back after free agency, Caldwell-Pope is a key component. He increased his offensive production, while continuing his defensive prowess. All around, there probably isn't a more important player to the Pistons’ mix, as shown when his production lagged after his injury last season. If he gets a big raise in his contract, he'll need to carry more of the load.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Andre Drummond: 13.6 pts., 13.8 rebs. Even without
2. Andre Drummond: 13.6 pts., 13.8 rebs. Even without Jackson, Drummond had a fairly productive season. He'll become more effective when he gets better at shot selection and gets closer to the basket. Beyond the free-throw woes, the bigger question is whether he can be more consistent with his energy and effort. That version of Drummond is the starting All-Star center in the East.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Reggie Jackson: 14.5 pts., 5.2 assts., 36% 3FG.
1. Reggie Jackson: 14.5 pts., 5.2 assts., 36% 3FG. The Pistons' offense suffered for most of last season as Jackson missed the first 21 games and the last nine. Even in the 52 games he played, his numbers were down. As the engine to the pick-and-roll, he’ll be a critical component to the Pistons' turnaround, provided he’s back at 100 percent. A healthy Jackson makes the Pistons a playoff team.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Click through the gallery above to view Rod Beard’s rankings of the Pistons in terms of value to their team. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    As the Pistons’ roster starts to round into form after the summer league, the Pistons still have as many questions as answers. While some of their top players have had their names bandied about in trade rumors, there’s still uncertainty around one of their unsung stars, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

    Last season, the Pistons’ hopes were tempered after the news of Reggie Jackson’s tendinitis injury in the preseason. With Jackson out, Ish Smith was forced into a bigger role and the rest of the offense suffered without the leading scorer and best player from the 2015-16 season. The Pistons missed the playoffs last season and because they were over the salary cap, couldn’t do much in free agency to add more talent.

    The dust hasn’t settled yet, but if they can get Caldwell-Pope to return, they’ll have mostly the same roster they had last season, with a couple of additions. Aron Baynes and Reggie Bullock became unrestricted free agents and Darrun Hilliard was traded for cash considerations.

    Pistons president Stan Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower still have some work to do to solidify the roster — and stay below the hard salary cap — but here’s a look at a ranking of the most valuable players heading into next season.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard