Meet new Piston Avery Bradley
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Avery Bradley can play both point guard and shooting
Avery Bradley can play both point guard and shooting guard.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley was drafted by the Celtics in the first
Avery Bradley was drafted by the Celtics in the first round, No. 19 overall, in 2010.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley played college basketball at Texas.
Avery Bradley played college basketball at Texas.  Elsa, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.
Avery Bradley is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley is in the final year of a four-year,
Avery Bradley is in the final year of a four-year, $32 million contract with the Celtics.  Jason Miller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley’s salary cap hit for the 2017-18 season
Avery Bradley’s salary cap hit for the 2017-18 season is $8.8 million.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley played in 55 games for the Celtics last
Avery Bradley played in 55 games for the Celtics last season, averaging 33.4 minutes.  Jason Miller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley’s stats from the 2016-17 season were
Avery Bradley’s stats from the 2016-17 season were 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.  Jason Miller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley’s NBA career averages in seven seasons,
Avery Bradley’s NBA career averages in seven seasons, all with the Celtics, are 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.  Elsa, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley played in a career-high 77 games in 2014-15.
Avery Bradley played in a career-high 77 games in 2014-15.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley’s career field-goal percentage is 44.2.
Avery Bradley’s career field-goal percentage is 44.2.  Jason Miller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley’s career 3-point percentage is 36.6.
Avery Bradley’s career 3-point percentage is 36.6.  Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley is 26 and was born in Tacoma, Washington.
Avery Bradley is 26 and was born in Tacoma, Washington.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team
Avery Bradley made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2013 and First Team in 2016.  Mike Lawrie, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Avery Bradley played one season at Texas in 2009-10
Avery Bradley played one season at Texas in 2009-10 before declaring for the NBA draft.  Mike Lawrie, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    5 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

    What was a fairly quiet offseason just got a little more interesting for the Pistons.

    The Pistons are trading forward Marcus Morris to the Boston Celtics for guard Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft pick, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Friday.

    The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Bradley, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, is regarded as one of the best defenders in the league, but his acquisition calls into question what the Pistons might do with restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is due for a significant pay raise in the range of $20 million per season.

    The Pistons are over the salary cap and would be over the luxury-tax line of $119 million if they wanted to offer Caldwell-Pope a maximum salary of about $24 million. They also would be over the luxury-tax apron — limiting the other financial moves they could make — in the event of a max contract for Caldwell-Pope.

    Bradley has one year left on his contract, at $8.8 million, and would be a lower-priced option to Caldwell-Pope over the next couple years. Morris had a valuable contract for the Pistons, with two years and $10.4 million left on his deal. But the chance to get Bradley likely outweighed the benefits of keeping Morris, even at that value.

    The deal benefits the Celtics because it clears cap space to allow them to sign Gordon Hayward to a max contract.

    In two seasons with the Pistons, Morris, 27, played 159 of 162 games and averaged 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was acquired in the summer of 2015 in a trade with the Phoenix Suns for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

    5 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE