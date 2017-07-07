Avery Bradley (Photo: Maddie Meyer, Getty Images)

What was a fairly quiet offseason just got a little more interesting for the Pistons.

The Pistons are trading forward Marcus Morris to the Boston Celtics for guard Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft pick, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Friday.

The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, is regarded as one of the best defenders in the league, but his acquisition calls into question what the Pistons might do with restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is due for a significant pay raise in the range of $20 million per season.

The Pistons are over the salary cap and would be over the luxury-tax line of $119 million if they wanted to offer Caldwell-Pope a maximum salary of about $24 million. They also would be over the luxury-tax apron — limiting the other financial moves they could make — in the event of a max contract for Caldwell-Pope.

Marcus Morris (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Bradley has one year left on his contract, at $8.8 million, and would be a lower-priced option to Caldwell-Pope over the next couple years. Morris had a valuable contract for the Pistons, with two years and $10.4 million left on his deal. But the chance to get Bradley likely outweighed the benefits of keeping Morris, even at that value.

The deal benefits the Celtics because it clears cap space to allow them to sign Gordon Hayward to a max contract.

In two seasons with the Pistons, Morris, 27, played 159 of 162 games and averaged 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was acquired in the summer of 2015 in a trade with the Phoenix Suns for a 2020 second-round draft pick.