New Detroit Pistons Langston Galloway, left, and Eric Moreland hold up their jerseys Monday during a news conference in Auburn Hills. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills — The Pistons have been watching Langston Galloway and Eric Moreland for a couple of years, but the timing just wasn’t right.

Until now.

Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy introduced Galloway and Moreland, their two free-agent acquisitions, Monday at their practice facility. It’s been a long time coming for Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower.

“Langston Galloway has been a guy that Jeff and I have had an interest in virtually from the time we got here, when he was in New York,” Van Gundy said. “This year, when he was in New Orleans and Sacramento, we’ve made inquiries about trying to get him. It’s been a long process for us to try to bring Langston here.”

Galloway agreed to a contract last week, reportedly for three years and $21 million. He’s projected to be the third point guard, but more likely will play minutes as a reserve shooting guard. His ability to play both positions was one of the benefits, as the Pistons had identified a need and were looking at two players to fill the void.

Getting Galloway, at 6-foot-2, made it an easier task.

“When we started in the summer and sat down with our scouts and front office staff, we talked about trying to add three things on the perimeter,” Van Gundy said. “We wanted great competitiveness and toughness, improve 3-point shooting and we wanted more guys on the team that were capable of handling the ball making plays.

“Langston checked all three boxes, plus the ability to play both guard positions.”

Moreland fit a similar bill. He can guard both power forwards and centers and played his way to a roster spot with his production at the Orlando Summer League.

“He’s a guy whose name has come up with us from the time we got here. He’s just continued to get better. We brought Eric in to our free-agent camp in June,” Van Gundy said. “At that time, we thought he’d be a guy who would be great on one of the new two-way contracts but when we brought him down to summer league, he played himself way past that.

“Through four practices in free-agent camp, seven practices and five games in Orlando, he played at a high level all the way through.”

Moreland, at 6-foot-10, adds versatility as the third center, but could play against more athletic bigs, ahead of Andre Drummond and Boban Marjanovic.

After injuries sidelined him for his first two seasons, he’s just happy to be healthy and ready to make the roster, with the faith that Van Gundy and Bower have in him.

“He and Jeff have been high on me and I appreciate the opportunity. I want to become a tool for them to use on the court and help the team as much as possible,” Moreland said. “It’s an extreme honor and he’s had a history or developing big men.”

