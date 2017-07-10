Reggie Bullock (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Auburn Hills — The Pistons had a couple of remaining roster spots to fill, with not much salary flexibility. So they found another way.

They’re bringing back wing Reggie Bullock, who played for the Pistons the last two seasons, on a two-year deal for $5 million, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. The second year is not guaranteed and the Pistons are able to use his Bird rights to re-sign Bullock, meaning they can go over the cap with his salary and still can add another player with the $3.3 million in the bi-annual exception or with a veteran’s minimum.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania was first to report the agreement with Bullock.

Bullock was to become a restricted free agent on July 1, but the Pistons didn’t extend a qualifying offer, which made him an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team. Instead, Bullock decided to return for a salary just above what he made last season ($2.26 million).

Bullock, 26, is a 6-foot-7 wing who averaged career highs of 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds, hitting 38 percent from 3-point range in 31 games. He’s entering his fifth season and will add depth at small forward next season.

When he returns, Bullock will miss his first five games of the season after violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

