The Pistons waived second-year guard Michael Gbinije on Saturday, an anticipated move that declines to fully guarantee his $1.3 million salary for the 2017-18 season.

The deadline for the team to make a decision whether to keep Gbinije, 25, on the roster was Saturday.

Gbinije's contract was partially guaranteed for $500,000. With the move, the Pistons will save more than $800,000 and eliminate his $1.312 million cap hit.

A second-round pick in 2016 out of Syracuse, Gbinije appeared in nine games last season, averaging 0.4 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 3.5 minutes per game.

He also played in 16 games with the Grand Rapids Drive, where he averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 35 minutes a game.

The Pistons were already at the NBA minimum with 14 guaranteed contracts on the roster prior to waiving Gbinije, who could be a candidate to land one of the two-way contracts with the Drive.