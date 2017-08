The NBA released the PIstons' schedule Monday night. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The suspense is over.

The NBA released its regular-season schedule Monday — and with it, the Pistons’ first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

The Pistons will open the season at home on Oct. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets in the new arena, which they’ll share with the Red Wings. After the opener, they’ll head on the road for a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.

After having 18 back-to-back sets of games last season, the Pistons will have 14 back-to-backs this year; the league average dropped to 14.4, addressing a concern about player safety with rest.

Among the marquee games on the schedule:

* Oct. 29 at the defending-champion Golden State Warriors

* Nov. 20 vs. Cleveland

* Dec. 8 vs. Golden State

* Dec. 30 vs. San Antonio

* Jan. 6 vs. Houston

* Jan. 28 at Cleveland

* Jan. 30 vs. Cleveland

* March 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

DETROIT PISTONS 2017-18 SCHEDULE

Wed. Oct. 18: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 20: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21: at New York, 8 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 23: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 25: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28: at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 29: at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 31: at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 3: Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4: Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8: Indiana, 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10: Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 12: Miami, 4 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 15: at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 17: at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 19: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 20: Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 24: at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 27: at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 29: Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 1: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 2: at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 4: at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 6: at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 8: Golden State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. Dec. 10: Boston, 4 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 12: Denver, 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 14: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 15: at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 17: Orlando, 4 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 20: at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 22: New York, 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 26: Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 28: at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30: San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 3: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 5: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6: Houston, 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 8: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 10: at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13: at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 15: Charlotte, 12:30 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 17: at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 19: Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. Jan. 21: Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 24: Utah, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 27: Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 28: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 30: Cleveland, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Thu. Feb. 1: Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 3: Miami, 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 5: Portland, 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 7: Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 9: L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 11: at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 12: New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 14: Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 23: Boston, 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25: at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 26: at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 28: Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri. March 2: at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sat. March 3: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Mon. March 5: at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wed. March 7: Toronto, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. March 9: Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tue. March 13: at Utah, 9 p.m.

Thu. March 15 : at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sat. March 17: at Portland, 10 p.m.

Mon. March 19: at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tue. March 20: at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thu. March 22: at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sat. March 24: Chicago, 7 p.m.

Mon. March 26: L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Thu. March 29: Washington, 7 p.m.

Sat. March 31: at New York, 5 p.m.

Sun. April 1: at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wed. April 4: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Fri. April 6: Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sun. April 8: at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Mon. April 9: Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wed. April 11: at Chicago, 8 p.m.