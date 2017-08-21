Savannah Chrisley of TV’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and Pistons No. 1 pick Luke Kennard have reportedly split up. (Photo: Instagram)

Pistons first-round pick Luke Kennard and Savannah Chrisley of USA Network's "Chrisley Knows Best" have split after four months together, according to multiple reports.

Chrisley revealed their dating status on E! News this weekend where she also released a statement.

"The last 4 months I've been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one."

"I was brought up to know my worth," she continued. "I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family."

Their relationship became public in June after Kennard was selected by the Pistons with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft. She was at his draft table and attended his news conference at The Palace when he was formally introduced.

Her father Todd Chrisley spoke glowingly of the former Duke shooting guard at the time.

"I think when you have children, you pray religiously that your child that they bring someone home that they are evenly (matched) with, that they come from a similar background, and she has done that," Todd Chrisley said in an earlier interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "They are young. Whether the relationship turns into a full-fledged lifelong commitment who knows?

"Right now, if the relationship ended tomorrow, she would walk away a better young woman because of the impact he has had on her. We love him. He is a good, decent, honorable young man."

The break-up also shed a different light on Savannah Chrisley's recent Twitter posts like the one below.