Boban Marjanovic (51) and the Pistons will take on the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason opener Oct. 4 at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

The Pistons will open their regular season and debut at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets.

It’ll seem a little like déjà vu.

They’ll also start their dressed rehearsals there two weeks earlier.

The Pistons play their first game at Little Caesars Arena in the exhibition opener on Oct. 4 against the Hornets, according to a schedule posted by ESPN. Last week, the Pistons released their regular-season schedule, but have not made the preseason schedule official.

The four-game schedule — a reduction of two games from last season — also includes a home matchup on Oct. 9 against the Indiana Pacers. They also play the next night at Toronto before finishing the preseason schedule at Milwaukee on Oct. 13.

PISTONS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

■ Oct. 4 vs. Charlotte, 7

■ Oct. 9 vs. Indiana, 7

■ Oct. 10 at Toronto, 7

■ Oct. 13 at Milwaukee, 8:30

