A section of the Pistons' sidecourt is installed Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Twitter @DetroitPistons)

Last week the ice went down at Little Caesars Arena for the first time.

On Tuesday it was the basketball court. The Detroit Pistons marked the occasion with a series of tweets.

The court is brand new, though the design is very similar to the appearance of the court the Pistons used at The Palace last season.

The court sections arrived at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night. Andre Drummond was on hand and, wearing a hard hat and Pistons long-sleeve T-shirt, toured his new downtown Detroit home.

Happening NOW: Our court getting installed at @LCA_Detroit! pic.twitter.com/3BBdq6kDPQ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 22, 2017