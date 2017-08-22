The Detroit Pistons’ Luke Kennard was voted the best shooter in the rookie class by his peers. (Photo: John Raoux / Associated Press)

The Detroit Pistons drafted Luke Kennard because what he could offensively, particularly from 3-point range.

They’ll get no argument from Kennard’s fellow rookies.

The former Duke star, who the Pistons selected No. 12 overall last June, was voted by his peers as the class’ best shooter in NBA.com’s rookie survey posted Tuesday. And, it wasn’t particularly close.

Kennard, who shot 44 percent from 3-point range in his final season at Duke, ran away with 48.6 percent of the vote, taken from a survey of 39 rookies. Charlotte’s Malik Monk was second at 13.5 percent.

Kennard also received votes for the rookie who will have the best career, led by the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics (18.4 percent)

Meanwhile, Suns rookie Josh Jackson was a popular pick throughout the rookie survey. The former Kansas star from Detroit was voted the best rookie defender (26.3 percent). He also was tied for third (10.5 percent) in voting for the rookie who will have the best career, tied for fourth (7.7 percent) for most athletic rookie, and tied for sixth (8.1 percent) in biggest NBA draft steal.

Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, a former Utah standout who started his prep career at Burton Bentley, tied for fourth among rookie of the year predictions (5.7 percent), tied for fourth (5.4 percent) for best shooter, and was fifth (9.5 percent) among draft-day steals.