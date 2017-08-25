Stanley Johnson and Andre Drummond (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Now it’s official.

The Detroit Pistons announced their five-game preseason schedule Friday, featuring the first three games at the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

They’ll open Oct. 4 against the Charlotte Hornets — the same opponent they’ll face to open the regular season on Oct. 18 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Oct. 4 game will be the first NBA action at the new arena, after the Pistons moved from The Palace of Auburn Hills, which had been their home since 1988. The schedule continues Oct. 6 against the Atlanta Hawks and Oct. 9 versus the Indiana Pacers.

The final two exhibition games will be on the road: at the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 10 and at the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 13. The five-game slate is a reduction of one game from previous seasons.

PISTONS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 4 vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 6 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 9 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 10 at Toronto, 7 p.m., Air Canada Centre

Oct. 13 at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., BMO Bradley Center

