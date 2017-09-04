Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy, left, and Avery Bradley pose for the media during a July news conference introducing the team’s new guard. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The Pistons’ offseason, for the most part, hasn’t moved the needle much for anyone outside of Detroit.

Last week, veteran NBA reporter and TNT analyst David Aldridge ranked the Pistons’ offseason 26th out of 30 NBA teams. ESPN gave the Pistons’ offseason a “D” in a story posted last month.

Their biggest offseason move, however, is generating some buzz. Brad Botkin of CBS Sports on Monday called the Pistons’ acquisition of guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics one of five “really good under-the-radar moves” of the summer.

Bradley effectively replaced Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after the Pistons dealt Marcus Morris to the Celtics for a guard Aldridge called “a terrific two-way player.”

Botkin agrees, wholeheartedly, it seems.

“... (The Pistons) landed one of the league’s nastiest perimeter defenders and a very capable shooter — 39 percent from deep last season,” Botkin writes. “That’s a remarkable number for a guy who came into the league as something of a brick layer, or at least someone you would gladly leave open. Now he is a 16-point, six-rebound-a-night guy who immediately might be Detroit’s best player.”

Botkin isn’t ruling out an All-Star Game appearance for Bradley, who is a free agent at the end of next season.

“Add it all up, and this is a great get for the Pistons,” Botkin writse, “a major upgrade from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at a bargain price.”