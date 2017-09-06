The Detroit Pistons’ locker room at Little Caesars Arena will be about 1,250 square feet, making it one of the largest in the NBA, according to the team. (Photo: Rendering courtesy of the Detroit Pistons)

Detroit — After Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Little Caesars Arena downtown, there’s been some intrigue about how the Pistons would fit into the picture. The arena began during the construction phase as a hockey arena and when the Pistons got on board, much of the framework had been completed.

Both the Pistons and Red Wings will begin their regular seasons next month at the new arena, which was opened to the media for tours on Wednesday morning. Though construction crews still are completing many of the final touches, the initial views are impressive.

The two teams will have separate locker rooms, and the Red Wings’ was bigger than the previous one at Joe Louis Arena. There are several upgrades and amenities that will help set a new standard as new teams build arenas around the league.

Although the Pistons’ locker room was not completed and was not part of the tour, the team released some renderings and details about when the new digs will have.

The Pistons will utilize a large portion of Little Caesars Arena, spanning more than 10,000 square feet, including a locker room, training center and player lounge.

The locker room includes a space of about 1,250 square feet, making it one of the largest in the NBA. The 18 lockers will have state-of-the-art design, with 12-foot ceilings and the room will have a 98-inch touch-screen media wall for game-film viewing and breakdown.

The players also will have access to a training facility that has a whole-body cryotherapy system, hot tubs, cold tubs and nutritional area. In addition, a players lounge, with 1,150 square feet of utility space, will have pregame and postgame meals and theater-style seating for team meetings.

