Pistons tickets will start at $14 for upper bowl seats. (Photo: Chris Schwegler / Getty Images)

The opening of Little Caesars Arena is ushering in a new era.

As Pistons fans are itching to get their first glimpses of the new downtown digs, they’ll get their chance when individual-game tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10.

Tickets start at $14 for select games in the upper bowl and initial indications are that there will be a few hundred tickets in that price range.

The Pistons open the season October 18 against the Charlotte Hornets and the premiere will feature a giveaway with a commemorative LED bracelet to create crowd-sourced pictures through the lights they emit.

Along with the single-game tickets, the Pistons also are offering four unique 10-game packages: the Big-Game Plan, the Weekend Plan, the Weekday plan and the Pick-‘Em Plan.

The Big-Game Plan (starting at $409) is a premium package that includes tickets for opening night, along with some of the marquee teams in the NBA: Cavaliers (Nov. 20), Warriors (Dec. 8), Spurs (Dec. 30), Rockets (Jan. 6), Heat (Feb. 3), Pelicans (Feb. 12), Celtics (Feb. 23), Bulls (March 24) and Raptors (April 9).

The Weekend Package (starting at $364) has some top games as well: Bucks (Nov. 3), Heat (No. 12), Celtics (Dec. 10), Magic (Dec. 17), Knicks (Dec. 22), Wizards (Jan. 19), Thunder (Jan. 27), Clippers (Feb. 9), Bulls (March 9) and Mavericks (April 6).

The Weekday Package (starting at $284) includes the only Little Caesars Arena visit for the Los Angeles Lakers, with Lonzo Ball and former Piston Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The remainder includes: Timberwolves (Oct. 25), Pacers (Nov. 8), Suns (Nov. 29), Nuggets (Dec. 12), Hornets (Jan. 15), Cavaliers (Jan. 30), Hawks (Feb. 14), Bucks (Feb. 28), Lakers (March 26) and 76ers (April 4).

The Pick-’Em Plan allows fans to customize a 10-game package of any of the games, which increases the cost. This plan will be available online only.

Tickets are available at Little Caesars Arena or The Palace Ticket Store, as well as online at ticketmaster.com, pistons.com or by calling (313) 377-0100.

Season tickets still are available, starting at $616 and half-season packages begin at $319.

The Pistons will don alternate jerseys when facing the Eastern and Western Conference rivals. The red-and-blue “Motor City” jerseys will be worn against East foes, and they’ll wear chrome jerseys against select West opponents.

Other special promotion nights include “Star Wars” Night on Dec. 17 vs. the Magic, the Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 22 vs. the Knicks and mascot Hooper’s birthday on March 24 against the Bulls.

Little Caesars Arena, which will be home to the Red Wings and Pistons, will have a capacity of 21,000 for basketball games and will also host three Pistons preseason games, on Oct. 4 (Hornets), Oct. 6 (Hawks) and Oct. 9 (Pacers).

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard