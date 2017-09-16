The new Pistons uniforms are similar to the chrome-colored grey jerseys from last season — which they’ll replace — but they’ve added more of the electric blue with red on each side. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Pistons)

The Pistons are adding a jersey to their wardrobe.

With Nike taking over as the NBA’s jersey producer this season, each team unveiled a new alternate “Statement” jersey at a ceremony Friday in Los Angeles.

The new Pistons uniforms are similar to the chrome-colored grey jerseys from last season — which they’ll replace — but they’ve added more of the electric blue with red on each side. “Detroit” is printed on the front in blue, trimmed in red. The Pistons will wear the new Statement jerseys in five homes games this season: Dec. 30 (Spurs), Jan. 6 (Rockets), Jan. 27 (Thunder), Feb. 9 (Clippers) and March 26 (Lakers).

The uniforms also feature the Nike emblem on the right chest along with the new Flagstar Bank sponsor emblem on the left.