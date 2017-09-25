Buy Photo Pistons owner Tom Gores showed his support of those who kneel or sit during the national anthem saying “equality and diversity” are among the nation’s best values. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sunday’s NFL games capped a weekend filled with controversy, surrounding comments made by President Donald Trump and athletes protesting social injustice and police brutality by kneeling or sitting during the national anthem.

Pistons owner Tom Gores showed his support in a statement released Monday morning by the Pistons.

“America’s most treasured values include equality and diversity, and the right to effect change through peaceful expression and thoughtful debate,” Gores said in a written statement. “Our players care deeply about our community, and they demonstrate that every day.

“We support their right to raise awareness in a manner they believe is both thoughtful and impactful. We hope that any response to it will be equally thoughtful.”

Pistons president and coach Stan Van Gundy has been an outspoken critic of Trump but hasn’t commented publicly, but likely will address the issue today at the team’s media day.

