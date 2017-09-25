Pistons' Beno Udrih (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr, Detroit News)

The Pistons announced the team’s training camp roster and that the club has signed guard Beno Udrih, forward Derek Willis and center Landry Nnoko to contracts.

Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

■ Udrih, 6-4, 205, averaged 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 39 games with the Pistons last season. The 13-year NBA veteran has averaged 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 21.9 minutes in 831 career NBA games (272 starts) with San Antonio, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Orlando, Memphis, New York, Miami and Detroit.

■ Willis, 6-9, 211, played four seasons at the University of Kentucky and averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 103 career games. Last season, he averaged 7.0 points and career-high 5.4 rebounds in a career-high 38 games as a senior.

■ Nnoko, 6-10, 255, played professionally overseas last season with VL Peasaro of the Italian League and averaged 6.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 30 games (24 starts). Nnoko played four years at Clemson University (2012-2016) and averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 128 collegiate games.

Training camp starts Tuesday with a practice at 10 a.m., which runs until noon. This is the first of two two-a-day practice days, and the second practice will be at 5 p.m.