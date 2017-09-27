Pistons fans will get their first chance to get up close and personal with the players during a “Meet the Team” event on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills — Pistons fans will get their first chance to get up close and personal with the players during a “Meet the Team” event on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets are free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis through Ticketmaster here but will not be available on the day of the event.

The evening will include player introductions, offensive and defensive walkthroughs, shooting competitions and skills demonstrations and a presentation by the Pistons Performance Team.

Doors to the arena open at 6:45 p.m. and parking is available at the Olympia Development Red parking garages and surface lots surrounding Little Caesars Arena. More information on parking is available here.

The first 1,500 fans to enter also will receive a voucher to take a shot on the court following the event.

The Pistons open their preseason in Little Caesars Arena the following night against the Charlotte Hornets and tip off the regular season on Oct. 18, also against the Hornets.

