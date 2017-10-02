The Pistons open their preseason Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. It’ll be their first opportunity to play at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills — When the Pistons open their preseason on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, they’ll feel a little bit like the visiting team.

They will not have played a game there or held a full practice at their new home in downtown Detroit before they face the Charlotte Hornets in the exhibition game. The Pistons will have a “Meet the Team” event on Tuesday, but that will be more of a fan exhibition, with shooting contests and other exercises, than actual practice.

Even the Hornets will have a little more exposure to Little Caesars Arena, having the normal visiting team shootaround on the morning of a game.

“We’ll have about the same advantage as Charlotte has on Wednesday,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’ll get used to it. We have three (preseason) games there. What are you going to do? That’s what’s available.

“When we opened the new one in Orlando and Miami, it was the same thing. It’s still basketball — court will be the same size. It’s a little bit of an adjustment but it’s not like the road team has an advantage.”

The Pistons played their last game at The Palace in March and with the opening of the new arena and sharing with the Red Wings, they haven’t taken an opportunity to see things at Little Caesars Arena.

Just as teams travel around to other arenas in the NBA, there’s not much different, with the dimensions and rims being pretty consistent.

“It’ll be a little weird, but it’ll be like pick-up in the summer and we’ll put plays in with the team,” point guard Reggie Jackson said. “We’ll go in and it’s all basketball at the end of the day. I’m just happy it’s not for the regular season, so we’ll get a chance to get on the court.

“At home, you want home-court advantage and to get a few shots on the home court, but by the time we get around to the regular season, it’ll be home court.”

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard