Can Tobias Harris and the Pistons make the playoffs this season? CBS Sports says yes, most likely. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Don’t make any vacation plans for mid-April, Pistons fans. Your team is going to the playoffs. Probably.

That’s the prediction from CBS Sports, which released its win-total projections for all 30 NBA teams based on data crunched by SportsLine, which is in the business of offering projections and predictions.

They see the Pistons winning 43.3 games, and having an 86.6 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Sounds encouraging, right? Well, Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports offers reason to temper those expectations in Detroit, with the opening line, “Nobody really knows what to expect from the Pistons ...”

“(They) return basically the same team from last season except for a swap of Avery Bradley for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and drafting shooter Luke Kennard,” Ward-Henninger continued. “Since you never know what you’re going to get in Detroit, it’s probably best to heed the SportsLine model, which thinks the Pistons will far exceed the Vegas line of 38.5 wins and cruise into the playoffs.”

That would beat last season, at least, when the Pistons finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs. They open their preseason Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. The two teams meet again Oct. 18 at LCA as the Pistons open the regular season.