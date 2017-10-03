Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Pistons small forward talks about the team's offense and adjusting to new surroundings at Little Caesars Arena. Rod Beard

Pistons' head coach Stan Van Gundy (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

At the “Meet the Team” event on Tuesday night, many fans got their first glimpse of the new-look Pistons and their new home, Little Caesars Arena, in downtown Detroit.

About 8,000 tickets were distributed for the free event, which included demonstrations, a dance contest and plenty of fan interaction.

“I’m glad to see all the Pistons fans come out,” center Andre Drummond said. “It was a great turnout and lots of energy and I’m excited for tomorrow’s game and excited for the upcoming season.”

While many fans took in the festivities courtside, many more milled around the concourses, getting their first glimpse of Little Caesars Arena, which will host its first Pistons preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, before opening the regular season on Oct. 18.

After the player introductions, Van Gundy welcomed the fans to the Pistons’ new home.

“It’s good to be here in Detroit!” Van Gundy said, marking the occasion of their return to the city from the longtime home at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

The players had a chance to see some of the areas around the arena but in their limited vantage point, they were impressed.

“Overall, it’s top of the line, so we’re really excited,” Tobias Harris said. “Just being on the court, you can see the type of difference there is, but you just look up and imagine a sold-out house in the playoffs — and that’s what we have to reach for.”

