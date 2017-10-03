During Tuesday’s session of training camp, Pistons poing guard Reggie Jackson sustained a sore right adductor (groin) muscle and missed the last part of practice. His status is day-to-day. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills — The Reggie Jackson recovery train hit a small bump.

During Tuesday’s session of training camp, Jackson sustained a sore right adductor (groin) muscle and missed the last part of practice. His status is day-to-day.

Jackson already had been limited as he emerges from a summer-long protocol to help him gain strength from the tendinitis in his left knee. He’s ramping up to a larger load of playing, going full contact last week for the first time in training camp.

Coach Stan Van Gundy was confident in the progress that Jackson was making, until Tuesday’s minor setback.

“His groin tightened up and he pulled out the last 15 or 20 minutes and they were icing him down,” Van Gundy said. “I just want to see him and make sure he’s ready to go. We’ll see how he is (Wednesday) and whether or not he’ll go (in the game).”

The team had been careful with how much Jackson had been used in practices, but adductor issue also could come from the increase in activity. Jackson said last week that he felt sore from practices in general, but he was not experiencing any pain in his left knee.

The Pistons’ training staff will continue to monitor Jackson’s progress and his status for Wednesday’s preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets is unclear.

Last week, Van Gundy indicated that Jackson would be on a minutes restriction and would have to clear some milestones before he’s cleared to go in full during the regular season, which begins Oct. 18.

“The original plan going into today was to play him about 12 minutes in the first half (Wednesday) and make an evaluation at halftime whether he’d go any in the second half,” Van Gundy said. “I don’t know if the groin is going to complicate that now.”

Langston Galloway (bone bruise) also had been limited in the preseason, but all indications are that he’ll be ready to play in the opener. Backup point guard Ish Smith would start if Jackson is unable to play.

