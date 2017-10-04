Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson will miss Wednesday night’s preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena with a sore groin. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills — The Pistons won’t be at full strength as they open their preseason schedule Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Charlotte Hornets.

Guards Reggie Jackson (groin) will sit out the first game, forcing another shift in the rotation. After missing 30 games last season because of knee tendinitis, holding Jackson out is more precautionary than concern about his knee injury.

“He’s not going to play tonight,” coach Stan Van Gundy said after Wednesday morning’s shootaround. “They did the MRI and there’s no damage, so he’s fine, but he’s tight and he’s sore, so he’s not going to go tonight.”

Jackson sustained the injury in Tuesday’s practice and was listed as day-to-day, but the Pistons are being cautious with Jackson, given his issues with tendinitis in his left knee. The soreness is in his groin in the right leg, so there’s no direct relationship between the two injuries.

Van Gundy said they’ll continue to bring Jackson along slowly, but he could return to the lineup for the next preseason game.

“We’re really hopeful he’ll be ready to go on Friday,” Van Gundy said.

Guard Dwight Buycks (hip flexor) also will miss Wednesday’s opener.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard