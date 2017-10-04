Boban Marjanovic shoots over the Hornets’ Dwight Howard in the second quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Detroit — It was like a reunion of high school friends, in a new high school.

With smiles and hugs and oohs and aahs, Pistons fans reconvened at their new home, Little Caesars Arena, on Wednesday night in the preseason opener. It’s the first game since the Pistons played their final game at The Palace in April and moved to downtown Detroit to share the new arena with the Red Wings.

Some of the veteran season-ticketholders had seen the new arena on various tours, but others still were checking out the new features, including the cozier, closer seating near courtside.

The excitement grew, as the Pistons got out to a hot start, jumping to a 34-26 lead over the Charlotte Hornets after the first quarter and 65-47 at halftime.

Tobias Harris led the way with 12 points and Andre Drummond added 11 points and four rebounds in the first half. Ten Pistons played in the first half, including their newest acquisitions, Avery Bradley (10 points), Langston Galloway and first-round pick Luke Kennard.

While many fans were locked into their early glimpse of the Pistons this season, scores of others meandered around the concourse, getting their first opportunity to see the inside of Little Caesars Arena and the many restaurants and displays.

With a lot of fans exploring, the seats looked about half-full at times, but that likely will improve as the regular season approaches.

Even the Pistons players seemed to try to get used to their new abode, marveling at the closer areas in proximity to the court.

“Just being on the court, you can see the type of difference there is,” Harris said during Tuesday’s “Meet the Team” event, “but you just look up and imagine a sold-out house in the playoffs — and that’s what we have to reach for.”

Playing without starting point guard Reggie Jackson, who was held out because of a sore groin, the Pistons jumped to a 9-2 lead in the first three minutes, behind a jumper by Bradley and a lay-in by Drummond. Stanley Johnson added a jumper and Harris hit a 3-pointer, energizing the crowd that was watching the Pistons in Detroit for the first time in years.

The Pistons got a boost from Drummond at the free-throw line as well, as he hit 5-of-6 in the first half, a far cry from his league-worst 39 percent last season. Drummond has done some work in the offseason with a private trainer — and at least at first glance, it seems to be paying off.

Bradley, who was acquired in the summer in a trade with the Boston Celtics, showed his offensive versatility and defensive prowess, hitting a 3-pointer and converting on a couple of mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket.

Rookie Luke Kennard missed his first jumper but connected on his next three, finishing with seven points in the half. Kennard was matched against the Hornets’ Malik Monk, who was picked one spot ahead in last summer’s NBA draft.

