Auburn Hills — The Pistons already were shorthanded in their opener; now, they’ll be down another starter for tonight’s game.

Reggie Jackson (sore groin) and Andre Drummond (pink eye) will miss tonight’s second preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena.

For Jackson, it’s another missed game — more precautionary than dire — and Drummond’s is an effort to prevent the issue from spreading further.

“(Reggie’s) not going to go. He probably could; (Head trainer Jon Ishop) just felt that being able to give him today and tomorrow is an off day for us — well get him back,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He doesn’t want to take a chance of exacerbating it.”

Drummond had 16 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday’s opener, a 108-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, so Jon Leuer will get the start in the middle.

“Yesterday they started him on medicine but his eye swelled up more,” Van Gundy said. “What you’re worried about there is not only him but the fact that it’s contagious, so he can’t really play with it. He wasn’t here this morning because we don’t want to take a chance with anybody else.

“You’re not going to get pink eye sitting next to him, but if you’re out there banging around and sweating and the sweat makes it worse.”

The training staff expects Drummond to return for Sunday’s practice, in preparation for Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers and Tuesday’s matchup at Toronto.

In addition, Reggie Bullock has a knee issue and Dwight Buycks (hip flexor) also will be out.

