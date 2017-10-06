Avery Bradley drives to the basket during the Pistons' first game at Little Caesars Arena, on Wednesday, a preseason matchup against the Hornets. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit -- The reviews are in, and they've been mostly glowing.

Especially if you're a Red Wings fan.

The problem is, Little Caesars Arena is the home of the Pistons, too -- even though it's sometimes, at least at first glance or even the second, pretty hard to tell.

Pistons star Andre Drummond was the first to sound that alarm, tweeting recently, "@LCA_Detroit looking more like a hockey arena...... barely any @DetroitPistons stuff in there .... I need answers."

@LCA_Detroit looking more like a hockey arena...... barely any @DetroitPistons stuff in there .... I need answers — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) September 24, 2017

Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, acknowledged the sentiment in talking with The Detroit News on Friday.

"It was a hockey arena for a long time, in our minds," Wilson said. "I could understand why Drummond would come through, or any player would come through, and say, 'Gee, it feels more like a hockey building.' That'll change over time."

Ground was broken on Little Caesars Arena in September 2014, with the Red Wings planning to be the lone tenant.

More: Pink eye sidelines Drummond for tonight's preseason game

But following months of negotiations in the months that followed, the Pistons signed on to move from Auburn Hills to share the building -- a pivot that had construction crews scurrying to make modifications to accommodate the new tenant, such as additional locker rooms, some higher ceilings, etc.

While there is Pistons gear and photos throughout the arena, there is much more Red Wings memorabilia and artifacts, such as the winged wheel made out of car parts -- a favorite selfie spot for fans -- or the original lettering from old Olympia Stadium, or the statues from Joe Louis Arena.

"We're still working with them (the Pistons), actually, on some things to put on on the concourse," said Wilson, who prior to joining Olympia was president and CEO with Palace Sports & Entertainment. "And one of those things, we put a lot of time and a lot of thought into everything that we've done here, and all the artifacts and everything else that's here.

"And so, we just sort of said to them, 'You know, let's not just put a big poster of Isiah (Thomas) up or something like that. Let's sit down and really use our creative juices together to come up with something that celebrates the heritage of your team every much like you've seen on the Red Wings out there. There's a lot of great memorabilia, but a lot of great photos that are a moment in time.

"Let's try to do the same thing, and let everybody sort of celebrate the great memories that both of these teams have given us."

The Red Wings opened their regular season at LCA on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

The Pistons still are in preseason, and were set to host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night -- side note: it takes about five hours for the staff to cover the ice with a basketball court, down from 14 when they had their first dry run, Wilson said -- and don't open the regular season until Oct. 18, at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wilson acknowledged it'll take longer than that to get LCA feeling like a basketball arena as much as a hockey arena -- longer for the Pistons to feel like, say, a buddy renting a small, tucked-away bedroom in your friend's mansion.

But the game-day atmosphere should go a long way in changing perceptions.

"It'll change as we get more and more Pistons fans in there to make it feel more like a basketball arena," Wilson said. "Nothing like looking up and seeing 20,000 people cheering for you to make this feel like this is my home. And I think that's coming."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984