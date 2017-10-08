Eric Moreland (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Auburn Hills — Things move quickly in Eric Moreland’s head.

Show on the pick-and-roll. Check to see whether the big man pops out or rolls hard to the basket. Communicate on the weak side. Box out.

There’s a lot bouncing around in his head — and there’s often not enough time to try to organize his thoughts. Sometimes when he does, bad things happen.

In Friday’s preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks, Moreland got caught up in his thoughts instead of his instincts. Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney drove to the basket and Moreland was in the paint, but had to make a decision.

The 6-foot-10 center opted to stick to his man, which gave Delaney a clear lane to the basket for an easy lay-in. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was livid, calling a timeout and pulling Moreland from the game.

It’s the danger of thinking instead of reacting.

“I’m always scrambling in my head. I’m active so I have to lock in on the attention to detail,” Moreland said. “(Van Gundy’s) really big into attention to detail. If he says be here and you’re off, (it’s bad).

“I have to get that down, so he can be able to trust me and I can be out there.”

More: Tom Wilson: Pistons will feel at home at LCA 'over time'

Even being on the court for significant playing time is a victory for Moreland, who is in his first season with the Pistons, after two injury-plagued years and a two-year stint with the Sacramento Kings. Moreland, 25, was one of the standouts on the Pistons’ Orlando Summer League team and parlayed that into a three-year, non-guaranteed contact to be the third center.

Moreland showed his athleticism in Friday’s win, with two points and 13 rebounds in 21 minutes, getting an extended look while Andre Drummond (pink eye) was out and backup Boban Marjanovic rested.

He showed good energy on the boards and held his own, for the most part. That is, when he was reacting and not thinking.

“He can really help us defensively and on the boards and he can really pass. He passed up some shots,” Van Gundy said. “He can help us and he’s a tough guy. He had some concentration lapses and we let him know.

“That’s got to get better, but you’ve got to love the energy and effort.”

Six of those rebounds came on the offensive end with Moreland not looking out of place among some of the starters. While he didn’t have a big impact in the scoring column, his energy got some extra chances for others, which is part of the simplicity of his job description.

“I’ve had a couple of those games, but on an NBA level, that’s always good to have,” Moreland said. “Hopefully I’ll get some more of those and get the team some extra possessions. Coach always likes those and those are winning plays.”

That’s a nice thought, but it has to be more of an instinct than a thought, which is where the improvement comes in. He’s not traditionally a big-time scorer — 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in his 11 career regular-season games — but Van Gundy thought there were more scoring opportunities in Friday’s game.

Moreland is looking to develop that in time, but for now, it’s just about finding a niche, like other versatile big men before him. The hustle and effort can make a bigger difference.

“Eric did a phenomenal job: Two points and 13 rebounds — it’s like (Dennis) Rodman,” forward Stanley Johnson said. “He should have scored much more than he did.”

Simplicity will be the key to getting more playing time for Moreland. It’ll likely come when the backup centers are more mobile and will pose a problem for Marjanovic, who, at 7-foot-4, has difficulty with perimeter-playing centers.

“It’s simplified, trying to go out there and play hard is a talent and being locked in and talking the whole time,” Moreland said. “If I could go out there and bring some energy like that, it simplifies it for the team.”

More doing, less thinking.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard