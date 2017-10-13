Pistons' Stanley Johnson will miss Friday's preseason game against the Bucks due to back stiffness. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

There goes that plan.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was hoping that he’d be able to see his entire starting lineup play together for the first time in the preseason — or at least get a good sense of how his playing rotation will work.

He’ll have to wait until the regular season.

The Pistons will play their preseason finale tonight at Milwaukee without forward Stanley Johnson, who has back tightness and will sit out, Van Gundy told Pistons.com’s Keith Langlois following Friday’s shootaround.

Johnson had played well in the first four exhibition games but with him out of the lineup, Van Gundy will move Tobias Harris to small forward and use Jon Leuer at power forward. The rest of the expected starting lineup will include Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. Avery Bradley (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

The Pistons (2-2) open the regular season on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, in the first official game at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

“We’re going to play. There’s a lot of objectives: we want to see if we can play better defensively and move the ball and execute against them,” Van Gundy said after Thursday’s practice. “It’s a game you want to keep playing and getting better. It’s really nothing more than that.”

Bradley has missed the last two preseason games but if he sits, it could be more precautionary.