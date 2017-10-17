Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Pistons
GUARDS: Reggie Jackson — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2016 stats: 14.5 ppg, 5.2 apg, 36% 3FG. Analysis: Jackson is healthy and is looking to get back to his 2016 form. His minutes could be limited early until he gets back to 100 percent, but the hub of the Pistons’ offense is the pick-and-roll — and when he’s on, he’s on.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Avery Bradley — Age: 26. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 180. 2016 stats: 16.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 39% 3FG. Analysis: He was second on the Celtics last season in scoring and could be a catalyst on both ends of the court. Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy says his defensive disposition is infectious, which is a huge boost. He'll be one of the offensive focal points.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Ish Smith — Age: 29. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 175. 2016 stats: 9.4 ppg, 5.2 apg, 27% 3FG. Analysis: He has a defined role as a sparkplug off the bench, but if Jackson is slow to get back to form, Smith could see a boost in minutes. He was the Pistons' most consistent player in the preseason — and that could carry over.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Langston Galloway — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2016 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.3 apg, 39% 3FG. Analysis: A versatile combo guard, Galloway will find his way into the rotation if he continues to shoot well from beyond the arc. He shot well in the preseason and is valuable insurance as the third point guard.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Luke Kennard — Age: 21. Ht: 6-6. Wt: 206. 2016 stats (Duke): 19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 44% 3FG. Analysis: The rookie first-round pick has been better inside the arc than beyond it, but has had a steep learning curve on defense. He'll see some playing time, but will get more if he learns quickly and defends and shoots better.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
FORWARDS: Stanley Johnson — Age: 21. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 245. 2016 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 29% 3FG. Analysis: He’s likely to get the spot as starting small forward and with the increased minutes, he could have a bounce-back season. With the starting group, he won't have to be a bulk scorer and fits nicely on the defensive end with Bradley.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Tobias Harris — Age: 25. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 235. 2016 stats: 16.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 35% 3FG. Analysis: He's slotted to play a little out of position as the power forward; likewise he's a mismatch on the offensive end for bigger forwards. With the reserve group, he also excels, even if it's only for a few minutes.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Jon Leuer — Age: 28. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 228. 2016 stats: 10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 29% 3FG. Analysis: In a crowded frontcourt, he's shown his versatility as a stretch forward and stretch center, who could be an intriguing option behind Andre Drummond and Boban Marjanovic. The challenge will be to play like he did in the first half of last season.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Henry Ellenson — Age: 20. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 245. 2016 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 29% 3FG. Analysis: He's made a strong push to get more playing time in the preseason, but with so many varied options, his defense will be the deciding factor. He's improved his drives to the basket and relied less on just shooting from 3-point range.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Reggie Bullock — Age: 26. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 205. 2016 stats: 4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 38% 3FG. Analysis: Last season, he had a smaller role, but with the way he's shot the 3 and his focus on defense, he could carve out a role as the backup small forward. He’ll start the season with a five-game suspension for violating the NBA drug policy.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Anthony Tolliver — Age: 32. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 240. 2016 stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 39% 3FG. Analysis: Van Gundy targeted Tolliver in free agency as a leader, but his 3-point shooting and versatility in the frontcourt also is a huge asset. He's shown in the preseason that he can still play and be effective at either forward spot.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
CENTERS: Andre Drummond — Age: 24. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2016 stats: 13.6 ppg, 13.8 rpg. Analysis: After sinus surgery in the offseason and some time working on free throws with a personal coach, Drummond has looked energized in the preseason. He's still a double-double machine and, if Jackson is healthy, they'll be a formidable tandem.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Boban Marjanovic — Age: 29. Ht: 7-3. Wt: 290. 2016 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg Analysis: He's slotted as Drummond’s backup, but almost exclusively in favorable matchups against traditional centers. He's been a focal point in the paint and has produced; defensively, he still has some issues, but offensively, he's a force.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Eric Moreland — Age: 25. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 238. 2015 stats: 1 pt, 1.4 rebs. Analysis: He moved from a good summer league to a promising preseason and showed he can play quality minutes with excellent energy and strong rebounding, especially on the offensive end. His minutes will be spotty, but he showed he can handle it.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Auburn Hills — Ish Smith did some soul searching in the summer. Not making the playoffs made quite an impact on him and some of his Pistons teammates — and he let that fuel him during his offseason workouts.

    Smith stayed around in the summer and worked with assistant coach Tim Hardaway Sr., looking to exorcise some of those doubts and shortcomings from last season, hoping to get the Pistons to the postseason this year.

    So far, it’s paid off.

    Smith has been one of the Pistons’ most consistent players in the preseason and looks almost in midseason form as the season kicks off Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena.

    2017-18 PISTONS SCHEDULE

    Smith has been so good that it’s cast some question as to whether he should be the starting point guard ahead of Reggie Jackson. Coach Stan Van Gundy hasn’t committed to a starting lineup, but says Smith being so prepared to start the season comes as no surprise.

    “He’s just always like that. He’s in great shape and he’s a high-energy guy. It’s just the way he plays,” Van Gundy said Tuesday. “Midseason form is all the same with Ish — he’s just ready to go all the time.

    “He does what he does. We talk about playing to your strengths — and Ish does that.”

    Smith started the first two games of the preseason, when Jackson was dealing with a sore groin and played very well with the starting group. He’s been mostly a reserve in his career and has mostly been an NBA nomad. He may have found a long-term landing spot with the Pistons.

    Pistons’ Jackson expects to be back at peak form

    Hall of Famer and former Pistons great Isiah Thomas compared Smith to a backup quarterback in football: he understands his role and does it well.

    “Ish, when he comes into the game, he knows he’s a facilitator. He’s trying to get everybody the ball and trying to make everybody look good,” Thomas said on NBA TV. “Everybody wants to play with the guy who wants to make you look good.”

    Entering his second full season, Smith has a clearer understanding of Van Gundy’s expectations and how he can reach them. While he knows his strengths, he also knows there are plenty of areas for improvement.

    And that’s what led him to stay and work with Hardaway.

    “Everything is a feel. As you get older, you figure out that feel and when to score and pass and get guys involved,” Smith said. “Coaches want me to turn up my defensive intensity so picking up guys and using my speed and ability to read passes and get into guys defensively.”

    The desire to improve is part of what’s endeared Smith to Van Gundy and the staff. Even when he has a good game, he tries to nitpick and find out what he could have done better. He has a good work ethic and Van Gundy admires that he knows his limitations, as well.

    “There’s not nights where he’s low-energy and slow bringing the ball up the floor,” Van Gundy said. “He pushes it every night and you know what you’re going to get out of Ish and it doesn’t matter whether he starts or comes off the bench: you’re going to get the same thing every time.”

    Rotation notation

    Van Gundy still isn’t ready to reveal the starting lineups or rotations, but he’s getting a sense that his bench depth will make things difficult and that any of the 13 players on the active roster can contribute on a given night.

    “I don’t have a good handle on my rotation. That’s probably the worst thing coming out of the preseason, but I don’t think that’s necessarily my fault,” he said. “I have a pretty good idea in my mind. Foul trouble always throws a wrench in that anyway. You have some idea of how you want to rotate guys in and out. It ends up changing with game situations.”

    Top Pistons storylines for 2017-18

    Van Gundy said he plans to talk with all the players to let them know his idea of what their roles would be, but how they handle that and move forward through the season will be the true test.

    “We’re going to have to deal with that and that’s going to be a big part of our team moving forward,” he said. “If guys can handle those roles and adapt and continue to stay ready and play.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

