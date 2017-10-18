Pistons tip off 2017-18 season back in Detroit
Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond is introduced before the start of the game as the Charlotte Hornets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena during their home opener in Detroit, Michigan on October 18, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Skylar Gray performs at halftime.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Tobias Harris (34) shoots over Hornets' Cody Zeller in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets' Dwight Howard defends a shot by Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Langston Galloway takes a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Langston Galloway, top, battles Hornets' Malik Monk for a loose ball and hands the ball off to Henry Ellenson, left, in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets' Malik Monk (1) top, battles Pistons' Ish Smith for a loose ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit rapper Marshall Mathers otherwise known as Eminem and Slim Shady signs before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Piston legends, whose numbers hang form the rafters, Dave Bing and Bob Lanier are introduced to the crowd before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Piston owner Tom Gores on the sidelines before the start of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons Stanley Johnson makes his way onto the floor during introductions.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons rookie Luke Kennard makes his way onto the floor during introductions.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan native and American Idol contestant Manny Torres sings the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons Reggie Jackson warms along the sidelines before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores addresses the media before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Pistons Tobias Harris puts up a shot while warming up before the home opener against the Charlotte Hornets at the team's new home in Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans file into Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans file into Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Pistons drum line performs on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Face painter Dan Priest of 2Clowns.com poses for a photo with "Auntie Pat" Pat Watkins on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
George Drain plays corn hole with his grandson, DaLeone Amos, 11, both of Saginaw, on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tennie Crump dances to some music on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Former Piston Grant Hills does a radio interview on the concourse before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rory Hayden, left, plays corn hole with Alyssa Minton both of Rochester Hills at the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Pistons player Joe Leuer greets fans on the 'blue carpet' outside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit before the team's first regular season game in Detroit in nearly 40 years on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.   Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Basketball fans make their way into Little Caesars Arena, with the Detroit skyline in the background, for the Pistons first home opener back in Detroit in nearly 40 years.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
DJ BJ 3525 plays on the Chevrolet Plaza at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans line up outside the Chevrolet Plaza.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — In their first game in their new home, the Pistons got cooking early.

    Their mix of swarming defense, hot shooting in spurts and depth off the bench was the right recipe in their first-ever game at Little Caesars Arena.

    It might take a while for the newness to wear off but on a night of firsts, the Pistons notched an important one, taking a 102-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

    Tobias Harris had 19 of his 27 points in the first half, Langston Galloway added 16 points off the bench and Avery Bradley 15 points in his Pistons debut.

    BOX SCORE: Pistons 102, Hornets 90

    Things came together, with a second-quarter flurry that pushed the lead to double digits, and they held on in the second half. The Pistons took their largest lead, 88-70, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Galloway and Henry Ellenson to start the fourth quarter.

    The Hornets went on an 11-3 run, with five points by Kemba Walker (24 points) but Andre Drummond (eight points and 13 rebounds) had a dunk putback to push the lead back to 12. The Hornets trimmed the deficit to eight on a pair of free throws by Jeremy Lamb (15 points) and another pair by Walker, but Harris hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to push the margin back to 11 with 1:11 left.

    The Pistons got off to a hot start in the first quarter, fueled by an 8-0 run, with a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Harris. During a stretch of three-plus minutes, Harris had 15 of the Pistons’ 19 points, with a flurry of jumpers and two 3-pointers.

    Harris finished the period with 17 points, as he got his offensive game into gear.

    After struggling with tendinitis issues last season, Jackson returned to full action with 13 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

