Dwight Howard defends a shot by Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — In their first game in their new home, the Pistons got cooking early.

Their mix of swarming defense, hot shooting in spurts and depth off the bench was the right recipe in their first-ever game at Little Caesars Arena.

It might take a while for the newness to wear off but on a night of firsts, the Pistons notched an important one, taking a 102-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Tobias Harris had 19 of his 27 points in the first half, Langston Galloway added 16 points off the bench and Avery Bradley 15 points in his Pistons debut.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 102, Hornets 90

Things came together, with a second-quarter flurry that pushed the lead to double digits, and they held on in the second half. The Pistons took their largest lead, 88-70, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Galloway and Henry Ellenson to start the fourth quarter.

The Hornets went on an 11-3 run, with five points by Kemba Walker (24 points) but Andre Drummond (eight points and 13 rebounds) had a dunk putback to push the lead back to 12. The Hornets trimmed the deficit to eight on a pair of free throws by Jeremy Lamb (15 points) and another pair by Walker, but Harris hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to push the margin back to 11 with 1:11 left.

The Pistons got off to a hot start in the first quarter, fueled by an 8-0 run, with a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Harris. During a stretch of three-plus minutes, Harris had 15 of the Pistons’ 19 points, with a flurry of jumpers and two 3-pointers.

Harris finished the period with 17 points, as he got his offensive game into gear.

After struggling with tendinitis issues last season, Jackson returned to full action with 13 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

