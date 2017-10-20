Andre Drummond has struggled against the Wizards in the last few meetings, including just 8.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in three games last season. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Washington, D.C. — And we’re off.

I got a couple of very enthusiastic e-mails and tweets with some of your good fortunes — for some, literally — in the opening games of the season.

I have to say that I’m amazed at the dedication that some of you have for your fantasy teams and the work that goes into selecting one player over another. It’s mind-boggling, but I guess when there’s something at stake, there’s absolutely going to be more work to do.

That said, I haven’t been able to delve as deeply as I have wanted so far, with the season starting and the regular beat work. Fear not, though. There’s still 80 of these things to go — wait, do you go into the postseason too?

As always, my typical rules apply. Someone said that the DFS community would turn on me when I got something wrong. I still wholeheartedly believe there aren’t very many trolls out there.

Well, at least I haven’t encountered many of them yet.

Enjoy Game No. 2 of the Pistons’ season.

Pistons at Wizards

Tip-off: 7 p.m., Capital One Center, Washington, D.C.

Pistons update

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Reggie Bullock (second game of 5-game suspension) is OUT. Stanley Johnson (lower back tightness) and Dwight Buycks (left hip flexor strain) are questionable. Boban Marjanovic is inactive.

Pistons fantasy focus

Andre Drummond: This is a tough call. Drummond has struggled against the Wizards in the last few meetings, including just 8.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in three games last season. Drummond was in foul trouble in the opener but he looked different in the preseason, with better energy — and obviously better free-throw shooting, including two makes in the first game. With no Boban, he’ll possibly play more minutes.

Reggie Jackson: In the past two seasons, he’s played well against the Wizards, posting 20.8 points and six assists in four games in 2015-16, with a usage rate of 34.9 — his highest against any team that season. Last year, despite his tendinitis issues, he still posted an impressive line: 16.5 points, and five assists, with a 29.5% usage rate.

Stanley Johnson: Last season was a down year for Johnson, but he had some of his best stats against the Wizards: 8.3 points in three games. In a starting role, that could be a big bump, but coming off his horrendous 0-for-13 night in the opener, he’ll look to get back on the right track.

Wizards update

Probable starters: John Wall, Bradley Beal, Kelly Oubre, Otto Porter, Marcin Gortat

Injuries: Jason Smith (sprained right shoulder), Markieff Morris (sports hernia surgery), Devin Robinson (stress fracture in left foot) and Sheldon Mac (left Achilles surgery) are OUT.

Wizards fantasy focus

John Wall: In the opening win over the 76ers he had 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists. With Oubre and Porter in the starting lineup, they’ll have an athletic group and likely pick up the pace. He had one of his lowest usage rates (26.3) against the Pistons last season, but averaged 24 points 4.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in two meetings.

Bradley Beal: In three games last season against the Pistons, he averaged 25 points, three rebounds and 3.7 assists. Some of that might cool with Bradley on the other side, but he can’t guard both Wall and Beal, who had 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in the opener against the 76ers.

Kelly Oubre: Getting the starting nod because of Smith’s injury is significant for Oubre, who will benefit from playing more minutes with the first five, as he did late in the opener. Coming off the bench, he had 14 points and 8 rebounds in the opener and averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in three meetings last season.

