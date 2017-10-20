Andre Drummond of the Pistons reacts to a foul call in the first half. (Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. — Almost all of the contenders in the NBA, especially in the Western Conference, have some form of a big three stars.

The Washington Wizards are no different.

Theirs came through when it counted, helping to key a third-quarter surge and pushing the Wizards to a 115-111 victory over the Pistons on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

Reggie Jackson had 21 points and five assists, Avery Bradley 18 points and Tobias Harris 15 points.

The Wizards’ trio of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter, Jr. combined for 77 points, including a critical surge between the end of the second and third quarters, helping turn an 11-point deficit into a three-point lead. In the stretch of 4 minutes, 22 seconds, Wall had eight points, Porter six and Beal four points.

BOX SCORE: Wizards 115, Pistons 111

Wall (25 points and 10 assists) hit two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to ice the win for the Wizards (2-0). Porter finished with 28 points and Beal 24. The trio combined to score the last 17 points in the final 6:28 of the game.

The Pistons looked to be out of it, as the Wizards took their largest lead, 98-83, in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and looked to be pulling away. The Pistons answered with a 14-0 run, with seven points by Jackson and three by Harris.

Harris had two free-throw attempts to try to tie it, but split the pair and the lead was just one. Beal responded with a floater and Beal two free throws, to push the margin to five.

The Wizards looked to be pulling away again, but the Pistons responded with another surge, scoring seven straight, on two free throws by Jon Leuer, a 3-pointer by Avery Bradley (13 points) and two more free throws by Stanley Johnson.

Wall emerged again, spurring a 9-2 streak with four free throws and a lay-in by Wall and a three-point play by Beal for a 111-106 advantage. Jackson responded with a floater, but Beal answered with a lay-in off a back-cut, pushing the lead back to five.

Bradley kept it close, with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left and created a jump-ball off of Wall, giving the Pistons the last shot with 21.1 seconds left. Jackson drove to the paint but his shot was blocked and the Wizards got control.

Wall made the closing free throws for the final margin.

After not playing in the opener, rookie Luke Kennard had 11 points, all in the second quarter. Henry Ellenson, who had 13 points in the opener, didn’t play.

