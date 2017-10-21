Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) puts up a shot against New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) during the first quarter. Harris finished with 31 points in a 111-107 Detroit victory. (Photo: Julie Jacobson, Associated Press)

New York — In many ways, the numbers were stacked against the Pistons from the start.

They had lost four straight at Madison Square Garden and they were 3-14 on the second night of back-to-backs. After Friday night’s loss against the Washington Wizards, they were right back in that situation.

Near the end of the second quarter, things looked to be following a familiar script, with the Knicks streaking out to a 21-point bulge.

The Pistons answered with a 28-16 surge in the third quarter and get back in the game and they held on in the fourth period to take a 111-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Tobias Harris had 31 points and Andre Drummond 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who won for the first time at Madison Square Garden since April 15, 2015.

The Pistons (2-1) regained the lead, 81-80, on a jumper by Harris to start the fourth quarter. They took a three-point lead later in the period on a dunk by Drummond off a nifty pass from Jon Leuer and Leuer followed with a floater on the next possession. That sparked a 9-2 run, ending with a 3-pointer by Harris.

The Knicks (0-2) answered with a flurry of 3-pointers: two by Tim Hardaway Jr. (14 points) and another by Kristaps Porzingis (33 points and five rebounds) to take a 99-96 lead.

Harris answered with another 3-pointer to tie it and Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer with 3:14 left made it a 102-101 lead, and the Knicks never led again. Porzingis split a pair of free throws to tie it at 102, but Reggie Jackson (16 points, seven assists) had a three-point play with 1:41 left.

The Pistons dominated the final minute, with a spinning jumper by Harris and four free throws by Jackson to put the game away.

Porzingis dominated the first half with 23 points for the Knicks, after the Pistons started with Stanley Johnson (nine points, eight rebounds) to defend him — an eight-inch differential for Porzingis — and went through all four power forwards before Anthony Tolliver finally had some success in slowing him down.

Tolliver added nine points — all on 3-pointers — and gave the Pistons the energy they needed to get stops and close the margin.

