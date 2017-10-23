Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters. (Photo: Rossetti)

Detroit — The Detroit Pistons, Henry Ford Health System and city officials participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday on a training, rehabilitation and sports medicine complex in the New Center area.

Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the-art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters.

“As a training facility, this will give us an edge, providing Stan (Van Gundy) and our players with the most advanced technology available to maximize their performance,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “But when you look at the whole development and the unique partnership with Henry Ford, it’s so much more. We are bringing more jobs into the city and creating another catalyst for additional investment. It will be another cornerstone in the revitalization of this community.”

The cost to build the performance center is expected to be more than $83 million, according to city documents. The facility was part of a deal to get the Detroit Pistons to move downtown this season and play at Little Caesars Arena. The arena is also home to the Detroit Red Wings.

The 175,000-square-foot center will be on Amsterdam Street, one block north of its corporate offices and two miles north of the arena. The location will allow players access to team medical practitioners tending to injuries and providing rehabilitation.

“We are honored to become the official healthcare provider for the Detroit Pistons and partner with them on this wonderful investment in our community,” said Wright L. Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. “Whether it’s a professional athlete, or, any of our patients, we know how vital it is to treat the whole person, and that’s what makes our ‘team medicine’ approach so unique.”

According to officials, the facility will serve as a hub for fitness, health and nutrition programming through the Detroit Pistons Fit and annual NBA Fit Week efforts. It will also host youth basketball clinics and Pistons Academy basketball programs.

Officials say the complex will feature public spaces available for community relations, networking receptions and team-hosted events.

An official groundbreaking is expected within a few weeks, officials said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN