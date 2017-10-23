Guard Reggie Jackson is expected to start against the Sixers Monday at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Pistons (2-1) vs. Sixers (0-3)



Tip-off: 7, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.



TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

Pistons update:



Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Reggie Bullock (4th game of 5-game NBA suspension) and Dwight Buycks (left hip flexor strain) are OUT.



Pistons fantasy focus

Andre Drummond: He might not have big numbers in points and rebounds, but he’ll have a balanced one, maybe with some added assists, as he takes on a different role in the offense. He posts modest numbers, but with others in the offense stepping up their production, Drummond becomes more valuable, if he can stay out of foul trouble.

Tobias Harris: He’s had a hot start to the season and although he didn’t have sterling numbers against the Sixers last season, he’s looking to be more of the engine of the offense and can score in myriad ways.

Reggie Jackson: After some struggles in the preseason, he’s finding his shooting stroke and getting inside the paint on the pick-and-roll with Drummond. He seems to have answered all the questions about the health of his knee and whether he would be strong enough to play at a regular level.

Sixers update

Probable starters: Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Jerry Bayless, Robert Covington, Joel Embiid.

Injuries: Richaun Holmes (fractured wrist) is out.

Sixers fantasy focus

Joel Embiid: One of the most intriguing matchups will be between him and Drummond, who never have faced each other. His perimeter game could pose problems for Drummond, but Drummond’s strength also could be an issue for Embiid. It’ll be an interesting back and forth.

Ben Simmons: He’s had a hot start to the season, getting 35 minutes a game and posting 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6 assists in the first three games. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Pistons’ use Stanley Johnson’s size and quickness to stay with Simmons early.

J.J. Redick: It’s a small sample size and with a different team, but Redick averaged 22 points in two games against the Pistons — his second-highest against any team. With space to shoot, he can be deadly, but he’ll also likely have Avery Bradley shadowing him everywhere.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard