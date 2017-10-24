76ers 97, Pistons 86
Pistons' Tobias Harris drives around 76ers' Ben Simmons
Pistons' Tobias Harris drives around 76ers' Ben Simmons in the first quarter of a game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on October 23, 2017. The Pistons lost, 97-86.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond battles for a rebound with
Pistons' Andre Drummond battles for a rebound with 76ers' Robert Covington (left) and Joel Embiid in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Ish Smith shoots over the 76ers' Jerryd Bayless
Pistons' Ish Smith shoots over the 76ers' Jerryd Bayless in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Stanley Johnson (left) and Andre Drummond
Pistons' Stanley Johnson (left) and Andre Drummond steal the ball from 76ers' Ben Simmons in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond is fouled by 76ers' Joel Embiid
Pistons' Andre Drummond is fouled by 76ers' Joel Embiid in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Avery Bradley, right, defends the 76ers' Ben
Pistons' Avery Bradley, right, defends the 76ers' Ben Simmons in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Tobias Harris shoots over the 76ers' Jerryd
Pistons' Tobias Harris shoots over the 76ers' Jerryd Bayless in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Jon Leuer grabs a rebound in the second quarter.
Pistons' Jon Leuer grabs a rebound in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Stanley Johnson defends the 76ers' Ben Simmons
Pistons' Stanley Johnson defends the 76ers' Ben Simmons in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
76ers' Ben Simmons grabs a loose ball around Pistons'
76ers' Ben Simmons grabs a loose ball around Pistons' Stanley Johnson, left, and Andre Drummond in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy gives instructions to
Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy gives instructions to his team in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Luke Kennard shoots over the 76ers' Joel Embiid
Pistons' Luke Kennard shoots over the 76ers' Joel Embiid in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond and 76ers' Robert Covington
Pistons' Andre Drummond and 76ers' Robert Covington chase after a loose ball in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Tobias Harris scores over the 76ers' Joel
Pistons' Tobias Harris scores over the 76ers' Joel Embiid in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Avery Bradley scores over the 76ers' Robert
Pistons' Avery Bradley scores over the 76ers' Robert Covington in the second quarter. Bradley finished with 15 points and three assists.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
76ers' Ben Simmons drives around Pistons' Andre Drummond
76ers' Ben Simmons drives around Pistons' Andre Drummond in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Avery Bradley makes a pass over the 76ers'
Pistons' Avery Bradley makes a pass over the 76ers' T.J. McConnell in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
76ers' Joel Embiid drives around Pistons' Andre Drummond
76ers' Joel Embiid drives around Pistons' Andre Drummond in the fourth quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
76ers' Robert Covington (33) and Ben Simmons defends
76ers' Robert Covington (33) and Ben Simmons defends Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the fourth quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
76ers' Joel Embiid scores as Pistons' Reggie Jackson
76ers' Joel Embiid scores as Pistons' Reggie Jackson and Tobias Harris look on in the fourth quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Center Joel Embiid had a dominating performance in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

    He said his job was made a lot easier by a lax defensive effort by his Pistons counterpart, Andre Drummond.

    “Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense,” Embiid said of Drummond to Philly.com after the game. “When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So I was (thinking), ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your (butt) then.’ So that’s what I did.”

    Embiid, a second-year player from Kansas, finished 11-of-15 from the floor and 7-of-8 on free throws. He had 30 points and was a plus-21 – both game-high totals.

    More: Van Gundy: Pistons' bench rotation a 'fluid' situation

    Drummond made 5-of-9 field goals and 4-of-6 free throws for 14 points and a minus-11 rating. He had a game-high 14 rebounds as the Pistons fell to 2-2.

    The Pistons rank 13th in the NBA in team defense, giving up an average of 102.3 points. Offensively they average 102.5, virtually a wash in point differential. They rank 21st in opponent field-goal percentage (.464).

