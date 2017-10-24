Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is defended by Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond during the second half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Center Joel Embiid had a dominating performance in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

He said his job was made a lot easier by a lax defensive effort by his Pistons counterpart, Andre Drummond.

“Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense,” Embiid said of Drummond to Philly.com after the game. “When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So I was (thinking), ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your (butt) then.’ So that’s what I did.”

Embiid, a second-year player from Kansas, finished 11-of-15 from the floor and 7-of-8 on free throws. He had 30 points and was a plus-21 – both game-high totals.

Drummond made 5-of-9 field goals and 4-of-6 free throws for 14 points and a minus-11 rating. He had a game-high 14 rebounds as the Pistons fell to 2-2.

The Pistons rank 13th in the NBA in team defense, giving up an average of 102.3 points. Offensively they average 102.5, virtually a wash in point differential. They rank 21st in opponent field-goal percentage (.464).