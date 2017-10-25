Former Detroit Piston Ben Gordon was arrested and hospitalized over the weekend. (Photo: Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Former Piston Ben Gordon recently recently was arrested and hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, according to a report in The Journal News of Westchester, N.Y.

The Journal News reported he was arrested Saturday following a confrontation with a woman at a business he owns, Of Our Now, a sports-rehabilitation and recovery shop. Gordon was not charged, and was found by police in the store’s bathroom after a two-hour incident.

When eight police officers arrived, The Journal News reported, they found a woman behind a locked front door, crying, while Gordon was in the back of the business with a box cutter.

Police had to cut the glass door to get the woman out of the store.

The woman told police she had an argument with Gordon, who told her to leave. When she packed up, he locked the door and began trashing the inside of the business, according to the report. The relationship between the woman and Gordon was not immediately unclear. The woman is from Los Angeles.

Gordon, 34, was a former high-school star in Mount Vernon, N.Y., before he was the No. 3 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls, out of Connecticut, in 2004.

Prior to the 2009-10 season, he joined the Pistons on a five-year, $55-million contract. He played three seasons with Detroit, averaging 12.4 points, before being traded to Charlotte. A shooting guard, Gordon spent two seasons in Charlotte and a season in Orlando, and hasn’t played since the 2014-15 season.

This is the second notable incident involving Gordon this year. According to The Journal News, this spring, he was arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly setting off fire alarms in an apartment complex. The paper reported Gordon didn’t show up for a June court hearing, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.