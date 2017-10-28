Tobias Harris (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Pistons (3-2) vs. Clippers (4-0)

Tip-off: 10:30 p.m., Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV/radio: FSD/104.3 FM

Pistons update

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Luke Kennard is inactive.

Pistona fantasy focus

Andre Drummond: He’s been more consistent this season, with better shot selection and focusing on solid defensive performances. It’s working. He’s more aggressive in the offense, even working as a hub in dribble-handoffs. He’s showing some passing proficiency to go with the rebounding and steals.

Tobias Harris: He’s been the high scorer in three of the five games and at 26.3 points, leads the team. He’ll have his hands full on both ends of the court, but he should still have at least a modest scoring game. He’d have more fantasy value if he were a better rebounder, but his cost still is relatively low.

Henry Ellenson: Why not? He got a huge vote of confidence from coach Stan Van Gundy in terms of playing time — and he’s certainly a low-cost option in your league. If you loaded up on stars and need a cheaper filler, take a look at Ellenson, who could post in the low-double digits and add a few rebounds.

Clippers update

Probable starters: Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan.

Injuries: Milos Teodosic (left plantar fascia) is out.

Clippers fantasy focus

 Blake Griffin: With Chris Paul gone, Griffin has the ball in his hands and is posting 26.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds, while shooting 44 percent on 3-points and is near his career high at 54 percent overall. The Pistons don’t have a natural fit to guard him and he has a history of getting their defenders in early foul trouble.

 DeAndre Jordan: Coming off an All-Star season, he’s making a run for the rebounding title, averaging 18.3 through the first four games. Drummond will provide more of a challenge so don’t expect huge numbers for Jordan — think more in the range of a low double-double.

 Patrick Beverley: He’s posting a surprising 14.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 steals in four games. He’ll get some of his production off transition from their solid defense, but he can get his own buckets too.

