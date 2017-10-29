Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, right, grabs a rebound away from Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan during the first half. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Los Angeles — Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was concerned about how they’d handle defending Blake Griffin, who’s gotten off to a hot start for the Los Angeles Lakers. Griffin is the new hub of the offense, handling the ball and distributing from a point-forward position.

He counted on using several forwards to guard Griffin, but when he finally got to Anthony Tolliver, things started to change.

Griffin (19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists) shined in the first half but when he cooled in the final two quarters, the Pistons were able to surge and take advantage. They overcame a 13-point deficit and dealt the Clippers their first loss of the season, 95-87, on Saturday night at Staples Center.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 95, Clippers 87

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds and Langston Galloway sparked the fourth-quarter surge with 11 of his 13 points in a sizzling five-minute span for the Pistons (4-2), who next face the defending champion Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Sunday in a tough back-to-back.

The Clippers (4-1) led, 72-67, heading into the fourth, but Galloway hit a 3 to trim the lead to 3. He started the go-ahead run with a jumper, followed by a transition 3-pointer by Stanley Johnson (nine points). Galloway capped the spurt with a 3-pointer for an 80-76 lead, the Pistons’ first of the second half.

After a jumper by Lou Williams, Galloway hit his third 3-pointer, pushing the lead to five. Danilo Gallinari (13 points) answered with a 3-pointer with 6:58 left but Tolliver helped stretch the lead with a lay-in and a putback dunk, pushing it to 87-81. Gallinari hit another 3-pointer but Tolliver followed with his best defensive play, getting a block on a shot in the paint and preserving the advantage.

Tolliver came through again, hitting a 3-pointer, for a six-point margin, and Jackson scored on a floater in the lane, giving the Pistons their largest lead, 92-84, with 2:18 left.

Gallinari got another 3-pointer to fall and the lead was down to five. The Pistons were able to hit three free throws in the final minute and keep the Clippers at bay, with Gallinari’s two 3-pointers in the final six minutes as their only points.

