Oakland, Calif. — After getting a surprising win over the hottest team in the NBA on Saturday night, some fans thought the Pistons were playing with house money for the remainder of their three-game trip out west.

The Pistons won in Los Angeles — their first road win over the Clippers in seven years — and faced a difficult back-to-back against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.

That’s a less-than-ideal circumstance for the Pistons, who had lost seven straight at Golden State.

But they ended another long drought, taking an impressive 115-107 victory over the defending champions, shocking the sellout crowd at Oracle Arena.

Reggie Jackson had 25 points and five assists, Avery Bradley 23 points, and Ish Smith and Stanley Johnson 16 points each for the Pistons (5-2), who finish the road trip against the Lakers on Tuesday night.

The Warriors (4-3) relied on their Big Three of Klay Thompson (29 points), Kevin Durant (28 points) and Steph Curry (27 points), but no other Warriors player scored in double figures.

They led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but the Pistons chipped away. They closed the period with a 10-0 run, with a 3-pointer by Bradley, three free throws from Anthony Tolliver, a lay-in by Reggie Bullock and a desperation fadeaway jumper by Tolliver, to finish with an 82-81 advantage.

The Pistons continued the onslaught with a 10-4 run to start the fourth, with eight points by Smith. Thompson stopped the run with a jumper, but the Pistons had another spurt of 9-1, with a steal and dunk and 3-pointer by Johnson, for the largest Pistons lead, at 101-88, with 6:30 to go.

The Pistons took advantage of 26 Warriors turnovers and turned those into 33 points, while dominating the bench scoring, 31-19, and second-chance points, 18-6.

Durant spearheaded the Warriors’ comeback, with back-to-back 3-pointers, plus a driving highlight-reel dunk. Thompson added a 3-pointer and Durant two more free throws, getting the lead down to 103-101 with 3:39 left.

But Tobias Harris responded with a three-point play to push the lead back to five.

The Pistons had an answer for every Warriors bucket and Harris put it out of reach with a 3-pointer with 1:34 to go, for a 111-105 margin. Bradley added a steal and lay-in and Jackson scored on a drive, pushing the lead back to 10.

