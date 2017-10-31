In his new role as a point-center, Andre Drummond is handling the ball more and his secondary numbers have jumped. (Photo: Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Pistons (5-2) vs. Lakers (2-4)

Tip-off: 10:30 p.m., Staples Center, Los Angeles.

TV/radio: FSD, NBATV/WWJ

Pistons update

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Luke Kennard is inactive.

Pistons Fantasy Focus

Andre Drummond: In his new role as a point-center, he’s handling the ball more and his secondary numbers have jumped: 2.6 assists (up from 1.1 last season) and 2.3 steals (up from 1.5) He’s more involved in the offense, but tonight, he faces a Lopez (Brook), which generally is a tougher matchup for him. He’s playing with more confidence, which could negate that.

Reggie Jackson or Ish Smith: They’ll have their way with the backup point guard. In the Warriors game, Stan Van Gundy staggered the lineup to have both play during different parts of the rotation. Depending on salary, find which works best for your lineup.

Tobias Harris: He’s had seemingly alternating good games, but he’s still the leading scorer (20.9 points and 4.6 rebounds). He’s becoming the go-to guy on the offense as he’s gotten more aggressive with putting up his shot instead of driving or hesitating.

Lakers update

Probable starters: Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., Brook Lopez.

Injuries: Kyle Kuzma (left hip contusion) is probable.

Lakers Fantasy Focus

Lonzo Ball: In his first six games, he’s put up good numbers (10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists). It’s not eye-popping stuff, but he’s been fairly steady. He’ll have his hands full with Jackson and Smith but he’ll make up for it on the offensive end.

Brook Lopez: Against Drummond, he’s had some very good games, so it’ll be interesting to see how it works out with his new team and the younger pieces around him.

Brandon Ingram: As the Lakers’ leading scorer (14.7 points), he’s lanky and difficult to keep up with. His cost shouldn’t be very high, so if you’re looking for someone to plug in, he could be your man.

